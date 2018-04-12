KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 329.96 (-0.92)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 23 members of KASE foreign currency market traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT 329.96 per US dollar (KZT-0.92) at the trading volume of USD 113,400 th. (USD-207,000 th.)

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.2950 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.3050 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT52.6800 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY200 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.