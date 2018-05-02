KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 329.97

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was held today on KASE due to the holiday on May 2 in the Russian Federation (Spring and Labour Day). 21 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT 329.97 per US dollar at the trading volume of USD 101,000 th.;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT396.55 per euro, the trades volume - EUR400 th.

- On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT51.9450 per yuan; the ask made up KZT51.9530 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.

