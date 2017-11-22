KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.17 (-0.12)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TOM was held on KASE today due to the holiday on November 23 in the US (Thanksgiving Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 24 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT330.17 per dollar (KZT-0.12), the trades volume - USD111,450 th. (USD+15,250 th.).

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT49.9023 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY900 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.