KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 331.38, EURKZT_TOD = 365.90
21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT331.38 per dollar, the trades volume - USD124,000 th.
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT365.90 per euro, the trades volume - EUR250 th.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT50.9150 per Chinese yuan(KZT+0.6350), the trades volume - CNY400 th. (CNY+100 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.