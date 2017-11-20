KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 331.56 (-0.65)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT331.56 per dollar (KZT-0.65), the trades volume - USD25,050 th. (USD-24,950 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT49.9500 per yuan (KZT-0.1900), the trades volume - CNY700 th. (CNY+200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.