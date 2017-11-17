KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.29 (-0.09)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT332.29 per dollar (KZT-0.09), the trades volume - USD50,000 th. (USD-500 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT392.80 per euro, the trades volume - EUR150 th.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.1400 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY-100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.