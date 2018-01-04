KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.73 (-0.56)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT332.73 per dollar (KZT-0.56), the trades volume - USD55,300 th. (USD+9,400 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT399.50 per euro with no ask available.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.1911 per yuan (KZT-0.0289), the trades volume - CNY900 th. (CNY+800 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.