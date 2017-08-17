KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.74 (+0.04)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT332.74 per dollar (KZT+0.04), the trades volume - USD104,150 th. (USD+75,550 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made KZT49.8100 per yuan, the ask - KZT49.8550 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.