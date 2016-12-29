KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.82
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT332.82 per dollar (KZT+0.21), the trades volume – USD14,250 th. (USD-64,200 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.8450 per yuan (KZT+0.0350), the trades volume – CNY600 th. (CNY-600 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.