KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.07 (-3.32)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT333.07 per dollar (KZT-3.32), the trades volume – USD83,800 th. (USD+7,900 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT50.7700 per yuan, the ask – KZT50.8000 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.