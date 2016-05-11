KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.44 (-1.6)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT333.44 per dollar (KZT-1.16), the trades volume – USD12,700 th.(USD+2,000 th.). On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were
absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT379.60 per euro with no ask available.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT50.9000 per yuan, the ask – KZT50.9500 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.