KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.17 (+0.30)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.17 per dollar (KZT+0.30), the trades volume - USD40,950 th. (USD-6,900 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT389.10 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.2675 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY400 th.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.