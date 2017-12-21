KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.59 (-1.09)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT334.59 per dollar (KZT-1.09), the trades volume - USD164,800 th. (USD+95,600 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.9856 per yuan (KZT+0.0756), the trades volume - CNY900 th. (CNY+500 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.