KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.06
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT335.06 per dollar (KZT+0.13), the trades volume – USD28,400 th. (USD+8,300 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.1867 per yuan (KZT+0.0144), the trades volume – CNY300 th. (CNY-800 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.