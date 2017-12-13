KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.30 (+0.45)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT335.30 per dollar (KZT+0.45), the trades volume - USD49,850 th. (USD+26,250 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT393.30 per euro, the ask - KZT394.70 per euro.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.6400 per yuan (KZT+0.0750), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY-100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.