KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.87 (-1.61)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT335.87 per dollar (KZT-1.61), the trades volume - USD121,900 th. (USD+51,900 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.0000 per yuan (KZT-0.2611), the trades volume - CNY400 th. (CNY-50 th).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.