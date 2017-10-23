KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 335.95 (+0.71)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT335.95 per dollar (KZT+0.71), the trades volume - USD48,200 th. (USD-1,800 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made KZT50.6600 per yuan, the ask - KZT50.6850 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.