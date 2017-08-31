KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 336.18 (+1.48)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trading in instrument USDKZT_TOM was not held on KASE today due to the holidays and days-off in the US on September 4 (Labor Day) and in Kazakhstan on September 1 (first day of Eid al-Adha). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 25 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT336.18 per dollar (KZT+1.48), the trades volume - USD119,550 th. (USD+26,850 th.).

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.

Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made KZT50.9687 per yuan (KZT+0.3290), the trades volume - CNY900 th. (CNY+600 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.