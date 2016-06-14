KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 336.68
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT336.68 per dollar (KZT+0.87), the trades volume - USD35,300 th. (USD - 1,450 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT51.0900 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.1200 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a correspondinginstrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.