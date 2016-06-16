KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.35
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT337.35 per dollar (KZT-1.40), the trades volume – USD34,400 th. (USD-67,200 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT51.2100 per yuan, the ask – KZT51.2300 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.