KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.63
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT337.63 per dollar (KZT-0.83), the trades volume - USD33,950 th. (USD+2,700 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.4600 per yuan (KZT-0.0733), the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY-200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.