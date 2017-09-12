KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.83 (+1.34)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up
KZT337.83 per dollar (KZT+1.34), the trades volume - USD64,900 th. (USD+9,850 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.6100 per yuan (KZT+0.0300), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY+100 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.