KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.86 (-0.22)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT337.86 per dollar (KZT-0.22), the trades volume - USD30,750 th. (USD-15,150 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.6422 per yuan (KZT+0.0722), the trades volume - CNY1,050 th. (CNY+650 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.