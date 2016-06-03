KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.86
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT337.86 per dollar (KZT+0.15), the trades volume – USD30,400 th. (USD+200 th.)
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.2850 per yuan (KZT-0.0521), the trades volume – CNY200 th. (CNY-650th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.