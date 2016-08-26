KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.51 (-0.99)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT338.51 per dollar (KZT-0.99), the trades volume - USD30,200 th. (USD-5,600 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT50.6800 per yuan, the ask - KZT50.7100 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.