KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.79 (+0.27)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT338.79 per dollar (KZT+0.27), the trades volume - USD47,850 th. (USD+17,950 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.5814 per yuan (KZT+0.0114), the trades volume - CNY700 th. (CNY +500 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.