KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 339.45
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT339.45 per dollar (KZT-5.11), the trades volume – USD34,600 th. (USD-700 th).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT49.3850 per yuan (KZT-0.8496), the trades volume – CNY2,400 th. (CNY+1,200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.