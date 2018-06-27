KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.40 (+1.56)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 21 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT340.40 per US dollar (KZT(+1.56), at the

trading volume of USD95,800 th. (USD+65,850 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT5.4050 per ruble, at the trade volume of RUB2000 th.;

- weighted average on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge made up KZT51.6128 per yuan (KZT-0.0145),trade volume CNY1800 th.(CNY+300 th.;



On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.