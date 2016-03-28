KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.42 (-3.41)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM) and Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.

No trading in euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holidays on March 28 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain. For EURKZT_ТОМ and EURUSD_ТОМ on March 28, 2016 this session is the main.

21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT340.42 per dollar (KZT-3.41), the trades volume – USD64,250 th. (USD-21,750 th.).

On US dollar with Т+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements Т+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT52.1000 per yuan, the ask – KZT52.1300 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.