KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 341.20(+0.77)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT341.20 per dollar (KZT+0.77), the trades volume - USD81,650 th. (USD-16,300 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT402.30 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.1931 per yuan (KZT+0.0971), the trades volume - CNY650 th. (CNY+150 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.