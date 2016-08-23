KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 341.37 (+2.55)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT341.37 per dollar (KZT+2.55), the trades volume - USD183,750 th. (USD+22,150 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.3250 per yuan (KZT+0.5750), the trades volume - CNY200 th. (CNY-200 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.