KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 342.03 (+1.73)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT342.03 per dollar (KZT+1.73), the trades volume - USD36,200 th. (KZT+13,800 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT49.5900 per yuan (KZT+0.3383), the trades volume - CNY250 th. (CNY-350 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.