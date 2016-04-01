KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 342.59 (-1.03), EURKZT_TOD = 390.00
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT342.59 per dollar (KZT-1.03), the trades volume - USD49,400 th. (USD+12,150 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT390.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR150 th..
On euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT53.0200 per yuan (KZT-0.0333), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY-300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.