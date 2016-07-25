KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.72 (+2.21)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT343.72 per dollar (KZT+2.21), the trades volume - USD41,150 th. (USD-123,200 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT51.3900 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.4200 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session nodeals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.