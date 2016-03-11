KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.95 (-0.24)
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made
up KZT343.95 per dollar (KZT-0.24), the trades volume - USD39,700 th. (USD-170,500 th.).
On US dollar with Т+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT53.0500 per yuan, the ask - KZT53.0800 per yuan, the KASE's press service reports.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.