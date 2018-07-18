KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 344.18 (+1.12)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 20 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT344.18 per US dollar (KZT+1.12), at the

trading volume of USD 51,350 th. (USD+11,800 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T +0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.4940 per ruble, the ask made up KZT5.5040 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlementsT+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.1760 per yuan (KZT-0.0560), at the trading

volume of CNY2,150 th., (CNY+650 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.