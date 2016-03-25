KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 344.41 (-2.56)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), and Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.

No trading in euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holidays on March 25 (Good Friday), March 28 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain. For EURKZT_SPT and EURUSD_SPT on March 25, 2016 this session is the main.

20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT344.41 per dollar (KZT-2.56), the trades volume - USD86,000 th.

(USD+2,350 th.).

On US dollar with Т+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT52.8483 per Chinese yuan, the trades volume - CNY600 th. (CNY+600 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.