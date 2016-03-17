KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.68
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT345.68 per dollar (KZT-0.93), the trades volume – USD159,800 th.(USD+92,900 th.).
On US dollar with Т+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT53.1700 per yuan, the ask – KZT53.2000 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.