KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.75 (-0.81), CNYKZT_TOD – 52.8100/52.8400
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT345.75 per dollar (KZT-0.81), the trades volume – USD51,850 th. (USD-15,350 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT52.8100 per yuan, the ask – KZT52.8400 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.