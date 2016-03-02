KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 346.82 (-1.14)
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT346.82 per dollar (KZT-1.14), the trades volume - USD67,200 th. (USD+8,600 th.).
On US dollar with Т+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT376.45 per euro, the trades volume - EUR1,000 th.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT52.9255 per Chinese yuan (KZT-0.2670), the trades volume - CNY550 th. (CNY+150 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.