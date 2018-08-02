KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 349.44 (+1.23)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).23 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT349.44 per US dollar (KZT+1.23), at the

trading volume of USD68,350 th. (USD-5,150 th.);

- on US dollar with settlement Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlement Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5535 per ruble, at the trading volume of

RUB10,000 th.,

- on Chinese yuan with settlement Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT51.1300 per yuan, the ask made up KZT51.1800 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.