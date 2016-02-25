KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 350.89 (+1.93)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT350.89 per dollar (KZT+1.93), the trades volume - USD41,100 th.
(USD+25,450 th.).
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT53.6060 per yuan (KZT+0.2010), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY+100 th.), the KASE's press service reports.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.