KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 351.85 (-3.60), CNYKZT_TOD = 54.0262 (-0.4078)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT351.85 per dollar (KZT-3.60), the trades volume - USD131,050 th. (USD+650 th.).
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT54.0262 per yuan (KZT-0.4078), the trades volume - CNY650 th. (CNY+150 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.