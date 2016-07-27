KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 352.01 (-2.34)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT352.01 per dollar (KZT+1.81), the trades volume – USD189,650 th. (USD+68,600 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT387.85 per euro, the trades volume – EUR300 th.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT52.7200 per yuan, the ask – KZT52.7300 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.