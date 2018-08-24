KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 360.54 (-1.09)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trades in instruments USDKZT_TOМ and CNYKZT_0_001 were held on KASE today due to the August 30 celebration in Kazakhstan (Constitution Day) and the transfer of the day off from Saturday, August 25, to Friday, August 31. 21 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT360.54 per US dollar (KZT-1.09), at the trading volume of USD76,050 th. (USD-36,300 th.);

- weighted average EURO rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT416.80 per euro at the trading volume of EUR100 th;

- on euro with settlement Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlement T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.2900 per ruble, the ask made up KZT5.3000 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT52.4200 per yuan (KZT-0.2389), at the trading volume of CNY350 th. (CNY-4,150 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.