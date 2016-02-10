KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 363.58 (+3.21)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Due to the holiday in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year) no trading in the Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on KASE today. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT363.58 per dollar (KZT+3.21), the trades volume - USD34,000 th. (USD-12,500 th.).

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close, the KASE's press service reports.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.