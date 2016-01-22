KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 379.86

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge madeup KZT379.86 per dollar (KZT-4.05), the trades volume - USD85,050 th. (USD+27,300 th.)

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT57.6500 per yuan, the ask - KZT57.6800 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.