KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 383.23

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT383.23 per dollar (KZT+8.63), the trades volume – USD57,750 th.(USD+32,900 th.)

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT57.7700 per Chinese yuan (KZT+1.1067), the trades volume – CNY100 th. (CNY-200 th.)

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session nodeals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.