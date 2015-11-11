KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 306.85, CNYKZT_TOD - 48.0500 / 48.0600

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+1 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and euro with T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trades in US dollar with Т+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) and euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) are conducted on KASE today due to the holiday in the US (Veterans Day). For USDKZT_TOM and EURUSD_TOM this session on November 11, 2015 is the main. 16 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT306.85 per dollar, the trades volume - USD13,400 th.

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with Т+1 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT48.0500 per yuan, the ask - KZT48.0600 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.