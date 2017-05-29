KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 310,08

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and euro with T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM).

US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on May 29 in the US (Memorial Day) and in the People's Republic of China (Dragon Boat Festival). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT310.08 per dollar, the trades volume - USD54,800 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent.

On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.